LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,420,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.