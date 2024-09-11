LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,235,482 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $524,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.68.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
