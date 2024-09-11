LPL Financial LLC Purchases 131,521 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $768,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.68 and a 200-day moving average of $222.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

