LPL Financial LLC Purchases 178,692 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,692 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.27% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,002,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.