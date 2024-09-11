LPL Financial LLC Purchases 720,444 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 9.94% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $1,884,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 146,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

