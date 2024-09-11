Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.57. 6,077,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 20,554,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 282,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 888,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.