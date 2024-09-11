Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Up 5.9%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.68. 62,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 81,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

