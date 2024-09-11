MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNX stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 146.01% and a negative net margin of 332.47%. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

