Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Sells C$55,198.00 in Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total transaction of C$55,198.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of MFI stock opened at C$21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 243.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.35. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$21.15 and a 12 month high of C$28.33.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Maple Leaf Foods had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.4796531 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 977.78%.

MFI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maple Leaf Foods

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.