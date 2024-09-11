Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 506 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 101,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $841,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 57.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 375,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

