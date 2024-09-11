Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,505 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

