Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,575 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in InMode by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 10.6% during the first quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ INMD opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

