Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $365.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $365.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

