Marco Investment Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

