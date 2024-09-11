Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

