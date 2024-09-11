Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 38,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 25.9% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 986.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 236,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 215,111 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

