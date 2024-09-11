Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BA opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.58. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.