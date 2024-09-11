Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.58.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $78.33 on Friday. Masco has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,830,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,414,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after buying an additional 140,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after acquiring an additional 159,052 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,924,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

