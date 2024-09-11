Mask Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $207.69 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $207.69 million and approximately $19.63 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

