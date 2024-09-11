Mask Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $203.91 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Mask Network token can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00003581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $203.91 million and approximately $18.72 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mask Network has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

