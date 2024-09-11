Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after buying an additional 330,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,213,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,302,000 after purchasing an additional 279,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $488.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $453.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,467 shares of company stock valued at $431,056,895. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

