Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $72.74 million and $4.06 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,378,357 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 379,378,357.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.18860477 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $3,700,963.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

