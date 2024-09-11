MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MKP opened at C$17.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.34. MCAN Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$14.87 and a 52-week high of C$17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$675.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.85.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 61.99% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

