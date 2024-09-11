McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of MGRC stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $103.17. 19,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,081. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.71 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

