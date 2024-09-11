MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $118,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,913,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,017.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,831.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,663.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,064.76.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,141.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

