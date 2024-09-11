Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $149,453.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,634.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,187 shares of company stock worth $792,982 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,669,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,328,000 after acquiring an additional 53,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,027,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.