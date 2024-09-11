Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Insider Acquires A$12,973.92 in Stock

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Free Report) insider Tania Simpson acquired 2,148 shares of Meridian Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.04 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of A$12,973.92 ($8,649.28).

Meridian Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

About Meridian Energy

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retailing of electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity through 7 hydro stations that has a capacity of 2,353 MW; 5 wind farms that has a capacity of 416 MW; and grid-scale solar array, as well as offers solar installation services.

