Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 34227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 11.09.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

