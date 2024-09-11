Methanex (TSE:MX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.59

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$50.59 and last traded at C$54.53, with a volume of 48584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Methanex Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.7762448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Insider Transactions at Methanex

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total transaction of C$66,003.30. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

