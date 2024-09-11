Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.20 ($5.71) and last traded at €5.20 ($5.71). 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.25 ($5.77).

Metro Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.21 and a 200 day moving average of €5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

