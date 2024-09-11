MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTG

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 75,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.