MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 13,808 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Oracle by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after buying an additional 2,219,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after buying an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

