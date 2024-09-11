MGO One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 126,570 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 835,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 261,660 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

