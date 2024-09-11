MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $162.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.