MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

