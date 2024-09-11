MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

