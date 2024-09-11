MGO One Seven LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 313,855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $211,814,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $673.62 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $659.81 and its 200-day moving average is $635.91. The company has a market capitalization of $289.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

