MGO One Seven LLC Has $7.98 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPLG stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

