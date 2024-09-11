MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,954,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52.

