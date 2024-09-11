MGO One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,297 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $20,180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 286,061 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DGRO opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

