MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading Down 5.5%

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.53 and last traded at $84.18. Approximately 68,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 188,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.55.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 12,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $1,096,139.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,366,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,732,000 after acquiring an additional 276,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 515,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,375,000 after buying an additional 248,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.