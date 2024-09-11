Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average is $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

