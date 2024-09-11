MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up to $105.67

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.67, but opened at $109.36. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $110.10, with a volume of 31,664 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.