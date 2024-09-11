MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Up 4.2%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 114,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 550,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.