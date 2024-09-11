Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Down 0.8%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $410.97 and last traded at $411.07. 3,163,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,549,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.67 and a 200 day moving average of $423.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,751 shares of company stock worth $53,628,156. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,022 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,238,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $18,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

