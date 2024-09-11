Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Up 17.9%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 67,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 165,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.74 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

