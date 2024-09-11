MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.27 on September 26th

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.274 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

MINISO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MINISO Group to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

