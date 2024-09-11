Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Up 2.1%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Approximately 1,500,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,299,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.18.

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

