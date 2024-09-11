Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 261 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 600.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $284,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UNH opened at $599.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $553.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $607.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $562.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

