Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 300 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $112,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.20.

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $374.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.97. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

